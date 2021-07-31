Apple leads tablet app processors market with 59% revenue share

Adv.

New Delhi July 31 (IANS) Apple maintained its tablet AP (app processor) market leadership with a 59 per cent revenue share in Q1 — the company’s highest share in the past nine years — followed by Intel with 14 percent and Qualcomm with 10 percent, according to a report.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the tablet applications processor (AP) market posted shipment and revenue growth, according to data provided by market research firm Strategy Analytics.

The tablet AP market grew 33 percent to $761 million in Q1. Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots.

“Apple’s tablet AP revenue grew 60 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by new 5 nm-based A14 Bionic and Apple Silicon M1. The pandemic-driven demand also helped,” said Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics.

MediaTek maintained its lead in non-iPad tablets in unit terms, thanks to its design-wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and others.

“MediaTek’s tablet AP shipments grew 92 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by its cellular and non-cellular tablet APs. However, we believe that MediaTek lags in terms of average selling prices (ASP). As a result, the company posted lower revenue share compared to its unit share,” Kundojjala added.

–IANS

na/