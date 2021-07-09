Adv.
Apple likely to bring Spatial Audio system for VR devices

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is working on developing a system that could integrate spatial audio experiences into virtual or mixed reality platforms, potentially for a head-mounted device like Apple Glass.

In a patent application on July 8, Apple details an interface system that could present a “synthesized reality” to users.

However, the patent application details how this reality could go beyond visual and include other senses, such as hearing, reports AppleInsider.

A synthesised reality, in this case, is defined as an entirely or partly computer-generated setting that a user could interact with or sense. That covers both virtual reality and augmented reality — both technologies that Apple is rumoured to be working on.

The patent details a user interface system that could adjust an experience beyond the visual.

“For example, an SR system may detect an individual walking a few paces forward and, responsive thereto, adjust graphics and audio presented to the individual in a manner similar to how such scenery and sounds would change in a physical setting,” the patent reads.

“An individual may interact with and/or sense an SR object using any one of his senses, including touch, smell, sight, taste and sound. For example, an individual may interact with and/or sense aural objects that create a multi-dimensional (e.g., three-dimensional) or spatial aural setting, and/or enable aural transparency,” the patent added.

More specifically, the tech giant said that the inclusion of multi-dimensional or spatial aural settings could “provide an individual with a perception of discrete aural sources in multi-dimensional space.”

Apple in 2021 introduced a new Spatial Audio feature that recreates the experience of listening to the audio content in three-dimensional space.

The Cupertino tech giant is said to be working on multiple head-mounted devices, including a mixed-reality visor aimed mostly at gaming and interactive experiences and “Apple Glass,” a more compact HMD that would integrate with an iPhone.

