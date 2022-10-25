Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model from next year

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) After discontinuing iPhone mini-series this year, Apple may also kill the 6.1-inch base iPhone model with the launch of next-generation iPhones in 2023.

According to GizmoChina, the tech giant has been working on an iPhone Ultra model, which will most likely launch next year. However, it is rumoured that the company might discontinue the 6.1-inch base iPhone model.

The rumour had sparked a backlash from many, who took to Twitter to voice out their disapproval of the iPhone 15 Ultra model.

Some stated that the iPhone Pro Max models are already too large. At the moment, the base model is the only true compact flagship phone from the brand, which some people prefer.

As per the report, there is also a chance that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features, which has also raised concerns with its customers that do not wish to have another Pro Max model in the market, despite rumours of the Ultra being the replacement for the top end Pro Max series.

A recent rumour regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra suggested that it will feature a premium titanium build.

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three to four hours longer.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

–IANS

