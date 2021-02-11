ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple may launch affordable clamshell foldable iPhone

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on a relatively affordable clamshell folding iPhone.

According to Wccftech news website, the Cupertino based giant might have settled on a Galaxy Z Flip-like design for its upcoming foldable iPhone. This foldable phone will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.

The work is still in its early stage, and the company is reportedly testing the shell of a clamshell-like iPhone at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.

Earlier, the details of the clamshell-like folding iPhone were shared by YouTuber Jon Posser on his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech. He released a video, titled ‘iPhone Flip – The Real Folding iPhone?’, which contained details about the new phone.

He stated that the clamshell folding iPhone will have an actual foldable OLED display screen which would be supplied by Samsung. The phone is expected to support 5G connectivity.

Posser stated the foldable iPhone is expected to be ready by September 2022.

Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

A report has claimed that the company might also discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones.

–IANS

