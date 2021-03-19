ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple may launch iPad Air with OLED display in 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone is will transition the iPad Air to OLED displays in the second half of next year.

In Kuo’s latest investor note the analyst underlines his belief that even when the iPad Air transitions to an OLED display in 2022, mini-LED will remain in its tablet lineup as a display technology exclusive to iPad Pro models, MacRumors reported.

Apple currently uses OLED displays in the Apple Watch and the iPhone, while Macs and iPad still retain the older LCD technology.

The first to adopt OLED displays will be a 10.9-inch iPad, which suggests that it will be a refresh of the iPad Air. The next few devices that will have OLED displays include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on “iPad Mini Pro” and could come as soon as “in the second half of the year.”

The iPad Mini Pro is reported to feature an 8.7-inch display and its width is said to be more than that of the iPad Mini (2019). It is also expected to have a home button and Touch ID along with Lightning connectivity.

The upcoming iPad Mini Pro could come with the same design as the iPad Mini launched over the years, retaining the bezels on the top and the bottom.

–IANS

wh/rt

