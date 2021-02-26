ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple may unveil its 2021 iMac in 5 colours

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 26 (IANS) Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a smaller Mac Pro and will upgrade the 24-inch iMac series with more colour options.

Tipster Jon Prosser has shared some details around the iMac design. According to him, the redesigned iMac will have narrow bezels, similar to what we see on the iPad Pro.

He further tipped that Apple would launch the iMac in a variety of colour options. The iMac will come in Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Green colour options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosser explained that the range of colour options aims to capitalize on nostalgia for the original iMac.

He said that the ports appear to be the same as what Apple released in its 2020 iMac but notes they could be placed in a different location on the real system.

The redesigned iMac redesign has been described as a mix between the Pro Display XDR and iPad Pro. The new iMac isn’t expected to contain features like Face ID despite the redesign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro models alongside AirTags and Apple AirPods third-generation in March.

–IANS

wh/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022
Next articleOxford University Covid-19 lab suffers cyberattack
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Say 'Hey Facebook' to stay hands-free with Oculus quest

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 26 (IANS) Facebook has announced that it is adding an optional "Hey Facebook" wake word to Oculus Quest 2, making...

Oxford University Covid-19 lab suffers cyberattack

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022

Plant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health

S. Korea nears 13mn 5G users in Jan: Report

India tablet market records 14.7% growth in 2020, Lenovo leads

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021