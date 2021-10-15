Apple Music coming to PS5 soon: Report

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 15 (IANS) Spotify has been a partner with PlayStation for a number of years and now a new report has claimed that Apple Music might also be appearing on PS5 in the future.

Some users noticed that the app is offered to them when they create a new US-based PS5 account, but it can’t actually be installed, reports iMore.

In the Apple Music subreddit, a Reddit user posted a picture showing that he was given the feature to install the Apple Music app to his PS5. However, when the user tried to do so, the following error message appeared: “This app is only playable on PS4.”

While PS5 users may not yet be able to download Apple Music on their consoles currently, reports suggest that Sony is going to make the app available very soon.

Apple Music service is already available on a number of other devices, including Samsung Smart TVs, Google Next and Android.

In India, the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990.

The PS5 Digital edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc drive-equipped version.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year-on-year).

–IANS

wh/khz/vd