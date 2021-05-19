Apple Music fans get Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for free

Adv.

Cupertino (California), May 17 (IANS) Apple on Monday announced that industry-leading sound quality will come to Apple Music subscribers with Spatial Audio along with support for Dolby Atmos, beginning next month at no additional cost.

Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio.

Apple said that Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.

“Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favourite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more,” informed Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love.

At launch, subscribers can enjoy thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from some of the world’s biggest artists and music across all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, and classical.

“Today marks the introduction of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music – a new music experience that is transforming how music is created by artists and enjoyed by their fans,” said Kevin Yeaman, Dolby Laboratories’ president and CEO.

Apple Music will also make its catalog of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio.

The company uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file.

This means Apple Music subscribers will be able to hear the exact same thing that the artists created in the studio.

