Apple offers 20% bonus in India for adding money to Apple ID

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) AAs the tech giant is asking developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, Apple is now giving a 20 per cent bonus to Indian users who add funds to their Apple ID.

Users are being notified about a 20 per cent bonus when adding funds to an Indian Apple ID account, citing a developer on Twitter, 9To5Mac reported.

According to Apple, the offer is valid through October 31 and is available when adding Rs 100 to Rs 15,000 to the Apple ID balance.

For example, if a user adds Rs 2,000 to their Apple ID, they will get Rs 400 as a bonus. If the amount added is Rs 10,000, the user will get an extra Rs 2,000 in their Apple ID.

A new directive from the Reserve Bank of India forces banks to require user approval through a new authentication system to approve recurring transactions using credit and debit cards, the report said.

Apple said that the new directive will impact apps with auto-renewable subscriptions, so that’s why the company asks developers to promote payments using the Apple ID balance, as it won’t be impacted by the new measures.

Offering a 20 per cent bonus is definitely a great way to encourage Indian users to change their payment method to avoid issues with Apple’s in-app purchase system, the report said.

