ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple releases 'For All Mankind: Time Capsule' AR experience

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) Apple has launched a new augmented reality (AR) experience for the series called ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ — ahead of its season 2 release on Apple TV+ next week.

Apple describes ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ as a new AR experience that “brings the world of the popular ?Apple TV+? Series ‘For All Mankind’ right into the homes of fans.”

“AR presents a new and exciting opportunity to bring the world of ‘For All Mankind’ literally into the homes of the audience in a way that hasn’t been possible before,” said Ron Moore, creator and executive producer of “For All Mankind”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standalone iOS app is built using Apple’s ARKit framework and even includes exclusive experiences for the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In the ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ experience, AR is used to establish a unique connection with the world of “For All Mankind,” allowing those who experience it to actually see and interact with the objects – and every AR object tells a story.

“For All Mankind” season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on February 19 and new episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhone or iPad in the US, and will be available in more regions later this month.

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTop 100 subscription apps earned $13B in 2020, YouTube leads
Next articleMicrosoft says US should copy Australia’s new media code
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Musk's brother sells $25.6mn worth of Tesla shares

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) The younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla board member Kimbal Musk sold $25.6 million of...

India smartphone market to grow 10% in 2021 amid 5G push

Razorpay to hire 650 employees in next 10 months in India

AI-based 5G-enabled system to detect human emotions

Samsung captures overall India mobile handset market in 2020

ISRO, MapmyIndia team up to take on Google Maps/Earth

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021