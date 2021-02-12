Apple releases 'For All Mankind: Time Capsule' AR experience

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) Apple has launched a new augmented reality (AR) experience for the series called ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ — ahead of its season 2 release on Apple TV+ next week.

Apple describes ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ as a new AR experience that “brings the world of the popular ?Apple TV+? Series ‘For All Mankind’ right into the homes of fans.”

“AR presents a new and exciting opportunity to bring the world of ‘For All Mankind’ literally into the homes of the audience in a way that hasn’t been possible before,” said Ron Moore, creator and executive producer of “For All Mankind”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standalone iOS app is built using Apple’s ARKit framework and even includes exclusive experiences for the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In the ‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ experience, AR is used to establish a unique connection with the world of “For All Mankind,” allowing those who experience it to actually see and interact with the objects – and every AR object tells a story.

“For All Mankind” season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on February 19 and new episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule’ can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhone or iPad in the US, and will be available in more regions later this month.

–IANS

wh/na