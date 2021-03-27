ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to upgrade as soon as possible.

The Apple security support page provides just a little more detail, explaining that it is a Webkit fix.

The new update is available just three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also started rolling out watchOS 7.3.3 update.

All four software updates (iOS 14.4.2, iPadOs 14.4.2, iOS 12.5.2, and watchOS 7.3.3) should already be available to all users of supported devices right now.

Recently, Apple revealed that the iOS 14 installation has increased to 86 per cent of iPhones introduced in the last four years.

Published on Apple’s Developer webpage, the data shows that in total, 80 per cent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 per cent still using iOS 13 and the remaining 8 per cent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 per cent of all devices use iPadOS 14.

Nearly 12 per cent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 per cent are running even older iOS versions (as of February 24).

Nearly 14 per cent of all active iPads are still running iPadOS 13, while 16 per cent remain on an even older software version.

–IANS

wh/rt

