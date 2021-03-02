ADVERTISEMENT
Apple reopens all 270 US retail stores

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) After almost a year, Apple has reopened all of its 270 retail stores in the US. It was on March 13, 2020 when Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China.

According to 9to5Mac, every Apple Store location in the US has reopened.

The tech giant also confirmed that all 270 US Apple Store locations are now open in some capacity for either in-store shopping or online order pickup.

Outside of the US, just over a dozen Apple Stores remain closed in France and Brazil.

Apple Stores in Mexico were set to reopen on Tuesday, the report said on Monday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced nearly a year ago that the company would close all of its retail locations outside of mainland China until the end of the month.

Cook said at all of the offices, “we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China”.

On March 17, the company said it would keep all retail stores outside China closed indefinitely as the pandemic surged.

Apple temporarily shut down all retail stores in the UK in January as Covid-19 pandemic peaked in the country.

–IANS

na/

