Apple restores service after outage for 2nd straight day

San Francisco, March 23 (IANS) Apple’s Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for a second consecutive day.

Apple’s system status page says that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.

On Twitter, users have reported that they were unable to use Apple Music. DownDetector indicates that the problems may also be affecting other Apple platforms, such as the App Store.

Recently, a number of Apple services were hit by a short-lived outage for some users.

Services with confirmed issues, according to Apple’s system status page, included iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Podcasts.

Apple warned users of “slow or unavailable” service in many cases, but didn’t specify what was behind the problem.

Thousands of users reported on the outage-detecting site Down Detector of issues with iMessage and iCloud on Monday afternoon.

–IANS

wh/dpb