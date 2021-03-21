ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple suspends 2 configurations of its 21.5-inch iMac: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 21 (IANS) After suspending iMac Pro earlier this month, Cupertino-headquartered tech giant Apple has now discontinued two configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac — the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations.

According to a MacRumors report, both the options became unavailable for purchase on the website since last month. However, it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision.

The company has now removed both of the affected SSD options from the iMac’s configuration page entirely, leaving a 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive as the only options for customers.

An all-new redesigned iMac based on Apple silicon is expected to launch later this year, but the launch timeframe isn’t yet known, the report said.

Apple is expected to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with a redesigned iMac and will likely revamp the Mac Pro sometime this year, reports The Verge.

Earlier this month, Apple discontinued the iMac Pro as the company declared that one can buy the device only till “supplies last.” The Apple Store took down all build-to-order configurations for the product.

There was no much choice left even for those who wanted to grab the remaining devices, as the Apple Store showed that only one model was available.

–IANS

vc/dpb

