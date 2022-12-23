scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 23 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new HomeKit architecture on its devices.

The statement came after several users reported issues and problems with the Home app after the upgrade was installed in devices running iOS 16.2, reports MacRumors.

The ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture is one of the key features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, with the tech giant claiming that the upgrade offers “improved performance and reliability.”

Issues reported by users include HomeKit devices stuck showing “updating” or “configuring” status, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure video recording not working, and much more, the report said.

However, now, the company has confirmed in a support page, “We temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture. The option to upgrade will return soon. If you have already upgraded, you are unaffected by this change.”

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant had fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that was actively exploited on most iPhones, in its latest iOS software update.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Indian-American wins Okawa Prize for innovative imaging techniques
Next article
CLOSE-IN: Legends are blessed, but one needs the 'Hand of God' too (IANS Column)
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Hina Khan

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US