Apple to offer free AirPods with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Ahead of the festive season, Apple is offering free AirPods on the purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in India.

Apple has published details of the festive offer on its India store page. It has also been mentioned that the offer will begin on October 7.

- Advertisement -

“Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini and get AirPods on us,” the company wrote on the page.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 were launched with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience.

The A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life.

- Advertisement -

iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience.

Recently, the company has unveiled the iPhone 13 series, featuring a smaller notch, repositioned rear cameras and improved performance.

iPhone 13 has been launched in three variants, starting from a 128GB variant. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants and comes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

–IANS

vc/pgh