ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple toughens stand on vaccine apps to safeguard users

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 17 (IANS) With an aim to keep its App Store a safe and trusted platform for users to download apps, Apple said that apps generating health passes based on Covid-19 vaccine records must be submitted by developers working with companies and entities recognised by public health authorities.

According to a statement shared with developers on Tuesday, Apple said it is seeing an increase in the number of apps that generate health passes with proof of vaccination, which can be required to enter buildings.

“With the recent release of Covid-19 vaccines, we’ve seen an increase in apps that generate health passes used to enter buildings and access in-person services based on testing and vaccination records,” the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To ensure these apps responsibly handle sensitive data and provide reliable functionality, they must be submitted by developers working with entities recognized by public health authorities, such as test kit manufacturers, laboratories, or healthcare providers,” it added.

The tech giant said that it also welcomes submissions directly from the government, as well as from medical and other credentialed institutions.

Last year, in March, the company said that they are evaluating apps critically to ensure that data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities — such as government organisations, health-focused NGOs, medical or educational institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only developers from one of these recognised entities should submit an app related to Covid-19. Entertainment or game apps with Covid-19 as their theme will not be allowed,” the tech giant noted.

–IANS

vc/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSweden and India partner to tackle issues regarding safe and sustainable transportation
Next articleBenQ reclaims top position in projector market in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Delhi World Cup: England shooters want quarantine halved to 7 days

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) English shooters keen to compete at next month's Delhi World Cup have been told to undergo a...
Read more
Sports

15 events in first Indian Grand Prix Athletics on Thursday

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India's top athletes, including Odisha's international sprinter Dutee Chand, have registered for the inaugural one-day Indian Grand Prix,...
Read more
Sports

19 Indians for Adriatic Pearl Youth Boxing meet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Rising star Ankit Narwal and Asian champion T. Sanamacha Chanu are among the 19-member Indian boxing squad that...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

AI-based startup UptimeAI raises seed funding of $1.5 mn

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) UptimeAI, a company specialising in AI-based predictive maintenance software for heavy industries, has raised a total of $1.5...

Facebook users hardly saw Trump's posts labelled 'false': Report

Foldable iPhone to offer support for Apple pencil: Report

BenQ reclaims top position in projector market in India

Sweden and India partner to tackle issues regarding safe and sustainable...

Google to give Rs 109 crore to support SMBs in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021