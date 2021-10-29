Apple TV Plus coming to Comcast platforms

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Comcast has announced that the Apple TV Plus app will launch on its Xfinity X1, Flex, and XClass TV platforms.

Comcast’s CEO Brian Roberts during the company’s quarterly earnings call said that Apple and Comcast have agreed on a deal that will see ‘Apple TV+’ come to Comcast devices, reports MacRumors.

“We are working together with our partners to deliver the best apps and experiences on our platforms and our teams are sharing capabilities and collaborating across the company. Collectively, drawing on our scale and leadership in broadband, aggregation and streaming to innovate and profitably serve new and existing customers,” Roberts noted at the start of the earnings call.

Roberts said that the Apple TV app would launch on Comcast’s video platforms “in the coming months”, and that conversely its Xfinity Stream app would be made available on Apple TV.

Apple TV Plus costs $5 a month and with the ‘Apple TV+’ app, Comcast devices will soon be capable of tapping into Apple’s growing library of original shows as well as movies.

In addition, British TV provider Sky announced that ‘Apple TV+’ will be available on its Sky Glass and Sky Q devices later this year.

Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the ‘Apple TV’ starting in mid-2022.

