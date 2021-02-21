Apple unlikely to host 'AirTags' launch event on March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) The rumoured Apple event, marking the launch of AirTags item trackers and upgraded iPad Pro, is probably not happening on March 16 after all.

Reports on a possible special March 16 event appeared after tipster Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on Apple’s plans, claimed that AirTags and brand new iPad Pro models are set to be announced via a virtual event.

Twitter accounts “LeaksApplePro” and “FrontTron” last week made similar claims, saying Apple was planning to release an upgraded iPad Pro models, iPad mini and AirTags.

The so-called “leaks” were later picked up by the The Economic Daily News and other online outlets.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is believed to have solid Apple sources, said in a tweet on Saturday that Apple will not be holding an event on March 16.

However, he did not deny the possibility of an event sometime in March altogether.

“iPads, AirTags. That’s all I’ve heard of happening in March. Haven’t heard of iMac or AirPods,” Prosser again tweeted on Saturday.

The Apple AirTags are said to be Tile-like Bluetooth-based item trackers that will help users locate their belongings like keys, wallet, backpacks, and would possibly notify users when they are separated from a tagged item.

Reports about Apple’s AirTags item trackers have been coming in for the past couple of years.

The iPad Pro (2021) series is rumoured to focus on two key additions. Namely, the models are set be the first to use mini-LED displays and some pricier variants will likely offer 5G connectivity.

Apple has been working on mini-LED displays for quite some time now and there are a total of six products in the pipeline ranging from iPads to Macs.

Apple does hold events in March in most years, but it is not guaranteed, MacRumors reported.

–IANS

gb/vd