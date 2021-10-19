Apple unveils MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro, M1 Max chips

- Advertisement -

Cupertino (California), Oct 18 (IANS) Apple on Monday unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac — in 14- and 16-inch models.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 194,900, and Rs 175,410 for education and the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 239,900, and Rs 215,910 for education.

- Advertisement -

The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/in/store. They will begin arriving to customers and will be available at select Apple stores, starting October 26.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

- Advertisement -

Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled, the company said.

The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac.

The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever.

The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

Powering the all-new MacBook Pro, new chips feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and industry-leading power efficiency.

–IANS

na/