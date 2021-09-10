HomeWorldTechnology

Apple Watch 7 to launch this month despite production issues: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
Apple Watch 7 to launch this month despite production issues: Report
San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) Apple is set launch its new Watch at its September 14 event, despite facing manufacturing issues during the production stage.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple and its suppliers have now overcome those issues and mass production will be beginning soon, 9to5Mac reported.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may feature larger 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes, smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 may feature a smaller ‘S7’ chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built by Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.

Based on previous reports, the Apple Watch Series 7 models were expected to debut later this year, with Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to introduce a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass, due to this the overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker.

–IANS

wh/arm

