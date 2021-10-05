Apple Watch Series 7 orders start on October 8

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 4 (IANS) Apple on Monday announced that orders for Apple Watch Series 7 will open on October 8 (Friday) and the first orders will be delivered from a week later, on October 15.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900, the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900, and the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,900.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.

It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and provides 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath.

The Apple Watch Series 7 collection unveils five brand new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green and a new blue and (PRODUCT) RED, along with an exciting palette of Apple Watch bands compatible with all models of Apple Watch.

Additionally, Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. Stainless steel models, Apple Watch Edition, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

