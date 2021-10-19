Apple Watch Series 7 requires 5W USB-C PD adapter for fast charging

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 19 (IANS) Apple recently released its new smartwatch — Apple Watch Series 7 — in the latest move to further boost its presence in the growing smartwatch market, and now in a new support document the iPhone maker revealed that any USB-C power adapter with power delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater will support fast charging on the new watch.

The fast charging capability requires a new USB-C charging cable that Apple includes in the box with the watch.

“Fast charging requires an Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. This cable has aluminum around the magnetic charger and a USB-C connector,” notes Apple.

In India, Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) starts at Rs 41,900 but can be purchased for Rs 38,900 after cashback and Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) comes at Rs 44,900 but can be purchased for Rs 41,900 after the cashback.

Consumers can also avail a 12-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank loans.

The new Series 7 has been launched in all-new green, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) red colours. In addition, the stainless-steel models will be available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.

It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.

–IANS

wh/dpb