Apple Watch Series 7 to get new face: Report

San Francisco, Aug 30 (IANS) Apple is expected to launch a new Watch Series 7 next month in larger 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming Watch may feature new faces to take advantage of the increased screen size.

The new Apple Watch faces will be exclusive to the Series 7 and will likely not be made available through a software update for older models, reports MacRumors.

Upcoming Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would naturally allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 may feature a smaller “S7” chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double sided technology will allow for module miniaturization.

Based on previous reports, Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to debut later this year, with Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also planning to introduce a new lamination technique that reduces the gap between the display and the cover glass, due to this the overall chassis of the Watch may be slightly thicker.

–IANS

wh/dpb