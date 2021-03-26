ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple Watch with wrap-around display in the works

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on a new design for the Apple Watch, including a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display, and digitally-customisable watch bands.

According to MacRumors, a patent titled “Display Module and System Applications” was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The document outlines how a flexible display could span the entire watch face and the band of a smartwatch for a transformational new Apple Watch design.

The smartwatch would feature a foldable screen that folds around the screen, extending the display all the way to the watch bands

“In one embodiment, the wearable electronic device is a smartwatch including a watch face, band, and clasp,” according to the patent.

“A flexible display panel may be integrated into the smartwatch so that it spans both the watch face and band.”

Packed with industry-leading health and fitness tools, Apple Watch has dominated one of the key wearable segment, leading the smartwatch category with a 51 per cent global share in 2020 and further cementing its position in the Indian market.

–IANS

wh/na

