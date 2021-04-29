Apple wearables see 24.7% increase in sales

Adv.

San Francisco, April 29 (IANS) Apple has announced that its wearables, home and accessories segment noted a 24.7 per cent increase in sales to $7.8 billion during the March quarter.

The company reported $7.8 billion in revenue for this category, up from $6.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The category comprises AirPods and Apple Watch, as well as HomePod mini and other accessory devices.

“It was a quarter of sustained strength for wearables, home and accessories, which grew by 25 per cent year-over-year,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“Apple Watch is a global success story, and the category set March quarter records in each geographic segment, thanks to strong performance from both Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE,” Cook added.

Although the segment gained about 25 per cent from last year and hit an all-time quarterly high, growth appears to be tapering off, Apple Insider reported.

The 24.7 per cent growth was also the lowest growth rate among any of Apple’s product categories in the company’s second quarter, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of 2021.

Recently, media reports stated that Apple is likely to cut down production of its AirPods by around 25 per cent to 40 per cent due to a decrease in sales.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, which had initially planned to aim for 110 million units, now plans to produce only 75 to 85 million units of AirPods for the remainder of this year.

–IANS

