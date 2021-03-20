ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple working on 'enhanced' under-display Touch ID system

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) A newly-published patent application has claimed that Apple is working on under-display fingerprint scanning technology with the aim to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

According to Patently Apple, the patent was filed in the US Patent and Trademark Office, and is titled “Under-display fingerprint sensing based on off-axis angular light” and explains how an under-display fingerprint scanner can be made more accurate and reliable.

Apple describes its technology as an “enhanced under-display fingerprint sensing” system that uses “off-axis angular light” to read fingerprints more effectively without increasing the size of the components.

This method can improve the contrast of fingerprint impressions and maintain the compactness of the entire sensing system.

Apple iPhone 13 models expected to be launched later this year would “likely” feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID.

According to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues, iPhone 13 models would feature a smaller notch and the LiDAR scanner would remain limited to iPhone 13 Pro models this year.

Barclays said its research is at least partly based on “extensive industry conversations” with suppliers in recent weeks, reports MacRumors.

In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Built on a 5 nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models.

–IANS

wh/bg

