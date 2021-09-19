AppleCare+ expands to more countries, now in France, Italy

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 19 (IANS) Apple is expanding the availability of an AppleCare+ option that allows users to extend their warranty beyond the typical coverage period.

Announced in an updated support document, users in France, Italy and Spain might be able to purchase additional coverage if they paid upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

The new plan renews on a monthly basis, reports AppleInsider.

Previously, the extended coverage options were limited to Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US.

Owners must purchase new coverage within 30 days of their original plan’s termination date, the report said.

Apple notes that extensions are automatically renewed until cancelled, with the company stating that it can end coverage in certain cases including instances in which service parts are no longer available.

A prior written notice will be provided in such cases.

The expansion is the latest change to Apple’s warranty service.

In April, Apple began to allow Mac owners in the US to keep their AppleCare+ plan active beyond three years, and in August introduced an option by which new owners can purchase a plan as an annual subscription.

AppleCare+ offers coverage beyond Apple’s standard one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of technical support.

The service extends hardware repair coverage and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, each subject to a service fee.

–IANS

