Apple’s 9/11 documentary to reveal President's War Room

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Apple has announced a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation.

Titled “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” the documentary by Apple and the BBC will make its global debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels, it recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision-making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing and heartfelt details for the first time, Apple said in a statement late on Thursday.

The documentary special will feature never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (national security advisor), Colin Powell (secretary of state), Andy Card (chief of staff), Dan Bartlett (director of communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (deputy chief of staff) and more.

“It will also feature nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive,” Apple said.

The documentary will debut alongside Apple’s expanding offering of award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Me You Can’t See,” a multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and The Duke of Sussex; “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”.

