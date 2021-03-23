ADVERTISEMENT
Apple's mixed reality headset may feature eye-tracking

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 22 (IANS) Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to feature eye-tracking and could even get iris recognition.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the eye-tracking system will feature a transmitter and receiver that can detect and analyse eye movement information, providing users with images and information based on algorithms, reports MacRumors.

Kuo believes that the eye-tracking system can provide a more user-friendly and smooth experience.

Additionally, Kuo feels that the use of such a system will be more intuitive and save on the burden of rendering additional assets where the user is not looking.

Previously, the Information had revealed that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will feature 8K displays, swappable headbands, and eye-tracking.

Recently, Kuo wrote in a note, “We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 20302040. We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”

The mixed reality headset is expected to come with Sony’s Micro-OLED displays and optical modules for a “see-through AR experience”.

The device is expected to be portable in nature and will be able to work independently, but not like an iPhone.

–IANS

