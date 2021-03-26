ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple's mixed reality headset may weigh under 150 grams

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to adopt a hybrid Fresnel lens design for its mixed reality headset to improve optical performance in addition to delivering a broad field of view and to keep the weight of the headset under 150 grams.

According to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, most virtual reality headsets use Fresnel lenses, first invented some 200 years ago to focus lighthouse beams, to enable ultra-short focal lengths, but that these headsets typically weigh 300-400 grams or more with bulky form factors, reports MacRumors.

The device will be equipped with lenses made of plastic instead of glass, which are lighter — but details about the durability of the material are unknown.

The upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to feature eye-tracking and could even get iris recognition.

The eye-tracking system will feature a transmitter and receiver that can detect and analyse eye movement information, providing users with images and information based on algorithms.

Kuo believes that the eye-tracking system can provide a more user-friendly and smooth experience.

Additionally, Kuo feels that the use of such a system will be more intuitive and save on the burden of rendering additional assets where the user is not looking.

Previously, the Information had revealed that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will feature 8K displays, swappable headbands, and eye-tracking.

The mixed reality headset is expected to come with Sony’s Micro-OLED displays and optical modules for a “see-through AR experience”.

The device is expected to be portable in nature and will be able to work independently, but not like an iPhone.

–IANS

wh/dpb

