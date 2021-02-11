ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Arab League calls UAE Mars probe 'educational renaissance'

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Cairo, Feb 11 (IANS) Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its achievement with the Mars probe, and called the feat “an educational renaissance”.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s Hope Probe successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit, making the country’s space agency the fifth in the world to achieve the feat.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Aboul-Gheit described the move as “an important accomplishment that crowned the accumulation of educational and scientific knowledge sponsored by the government over years”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unique space mission will put the Arabs on the world map of success in the scientific field and confirms their capabilities for joining the modern civilisation path,” the statement added.

Hope was the first of three space missions sent toward the Red Planet during the July 2020 Mars launch window.

The other two missions were launched by the national space agencies of China (Tianwen-1) and the US (Mars 2020 and its Perseverance rover).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the Hope Probe became the first of the three to enter the planet’s orbit.

–IANS

ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleInstagram to block users who send hateful messages via DMs
Next articleIs Bigg Boss injurious to mental health?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Musk's brother sells $25.6mn worth of Tesla shares

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) The younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla board member Kimbal Musk sold $25.6 million of...

India smartphone market to grow 10% in 2021 amid 5G push

Razorpay to hire 650 employees in next 10 months in India

AI-based 5G-enabled system to detect human emotions

Samsung captures overall India mobile handset market in 2020

ISRO, MapmyIndia team up to take on Google Maps/Earth

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021