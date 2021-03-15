ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Assembly polls: Twitter launches search prompt with EC

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) In a bid to fight misinformation ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, Twitter on Monday launched an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions.

The search prompt is designed to make it easy to find credible and authoritative information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and EVM (electronic voting machine) voter registration, among other election-related topics.

It will be active in six languages including Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, and English, supporting more than 20 hashtags, Twitter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other initiatives that the microblogging platform announced include a custom emoji to encourage participation; a series of pre-bunks and de-bunks to tackle election-related misinformation; and a youth discussion series titled #DemocracyAdda aimed at voter literacy and civic participation among young Indians for the Assembly polls.

“By leveraging the power of the Open Internet, we are encouraging people across India to be a part of the #AssemblyElections2021 conversation,” Payal Kamat, Manager Public Policy & Government, Twitter India, said in a statement.

“None of this would be possible without support from the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commissions, and hope our efforts contribute to healthy and vibrant civic dialogue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, to put a spotlight on women in Indian politics, Twitter said it will be bringing back #HerPoliticalJourney, a video series where women political leaders talk about their personal stories with leading women news journalists.

Twitter said it is publishing a series of pre-bunk prompts across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali based on content by the national and State Election Commissions and civil society partners such as Youth Ki Awaz, Association of Democratic Reforms.

The prompts will appear on people’s home timelines and in Search, including information about how to register to vote, and details on EVMs and VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail).

ADVERTISEMENT

They will also serve the public with relevant voting information about booths, postal ballots, Covid-19 restrictions and accessibility, among other topics.

–IANS

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHackers hit 32 Indian firms via Microsoft email servers (Ld)
Next articleASUS announces new range of PC lineup in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...
Read more
News

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
Read more
Sports

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in 'Escaype Live' (Lead)

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Ishan Kishan's success as opener may put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to retain his place in...

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates