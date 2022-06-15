ASUS launches new laptops in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched a new laptop — Zenbook S 13 OLED.

The company claims it to be their thinnest and lightest laptop, along with the new Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook.

The pricing for ZenBook S 13 OLED starts from Rs 99,990, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED at Rs 59,990 and VivoBook 16X at Rs 54,990. The laptops are available on both online and offline platforms.

“Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

“Catering to the rise in demand and changing working environment, we have announced the launch of our thinnest laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED,” Su added.

ZenBook S 13 comes with a class-leading 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel and 2.8K resolution. It is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs which offer incredible performance as well as efficiency.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is equipped with Zen-capped 180Ao hinge for flexibility with a unique chrome finish.

