ASUS unveils new gaming laptops in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Taiwanese tech Giant ASUS on Thursday launched its latest range of Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming laptops featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The new lineup comes wrapped with powerful new hardware in a stylish yet durable package and includes ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 at RsA2,99,990 and Rs 1,44,990, respectively.

The company also unveiled ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17 at Rs 1,04,990 and Rs 92,990, respectively.

Adv.

“Our new Gaming laptops are designed to elevate the gaming experience through their versatility and enhanced ability to handle multiple tasks without any lag,” Arnold Su Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

“We have received an overwhelming response for the products in global markets and we are now set to replicate the story in the Indian market,” Su added.

Zephyrus M16 offers true portability with a 16-inch thin and light design making it a powerful device for gaming and beyond.

Adv.

WhileAZephyrus S17 is an all-new, premium gaming laptop with a rising optical-mechanical keyboard that enables superior cooling.

It delivers top-of-the-line performance for gaming and more in a slim package with the style for any occasion.

The TUF F15 and TUF F17 offer a cutting-edge combination of Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

Adv.

The new TUF also features fast charging offering 0-50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Users can even use a Type-C charger to top-up the battery via the Thunderbolt 4 port when in a pinch.

–IANS

vc/sdr/