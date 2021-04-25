ASUS ZenFone 8 likely to feature Snapdragon 888 chip: Report

Adv.

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS might launch its upcoming smartphone – Zenfone 8 – with Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM option.

The company recently hinted at the launch of the next-gen Zenfone 8 series models slated for May 12.

The Zenfone 8 series has featured in several leaks including the GeekBench listing for a device purported to be the Zenfone 8 Mini, reports GizmoChina.

Adv.

Ahead of the launch, a second ASUS model has appeared on GeekBench, this time around the Zenfone 8.

The model appears with the model number ASUS_I004D which corresponds to the model number of the Zenfone 8 spotted on a kernel source code breakdown done by the guys at XDA Developers, the report said.

The GeekBench listing shows the Zenfone 8 will also pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset just like the Zenfone 8 Mini, it added.

Adv.

The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM. Interestingly, the Mini was listed with 16GB RAM. The phone will run on the Android 11 operating system out of the box.

Talking of the GeekBench score, the flagship model scored 1,124 points on the single-core test while for the multi-core test, it scored 3,669 points. These scores are consistent with those of the Zenfone 8 Mini which surfaced last week, the report said.