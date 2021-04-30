At $54B annual run rate, AWS driving Amazon’s Cloud dreams

Adv.

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) As enterprises no longer want to manage their own technology infrastructure in the Covid-19 times, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is the Cloud arm of Amazon, has become their preferred choice as it logs $54 billion annualised run rate — a 32 per cent year-over-year growth.

According to Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, the enterprises see that partnering with AWS and moving to the cloud gives them better cost, better capability and better speed of innovation.

“We expect this trend to continue as we move into the post pandemic recovery. There’s significant momentum around the world, including broad and deep engagement across major industries,” Olsavsky said during the company’s earnings call late on Thursday.

Adv.

In Q1 2019, AWS had $31 billion annual run rate.

“By last year, we had increased that to $41 billion revenue run rate, which is a 32 per cent increase. This year, we’re up to a $54 billion annualized run rate, which is also a 32 per cent year-over-year growth,” Olsavsky informed.

“We added $13 billion of revenue in the last 12 months as opposed to 10 prior — $10 billion in the prior 12 months before that,” he said.

Adv.

AWS offers 80 availability zones across 25 geographic regions around the world, and has announced plans to launch 15 more availability zones.

“We’re seeing great usage and expansion across a number of industries and a number of types of customers from start-ups all the way to enterprises,” the Amazon CFO said.

“We have firm confidence that we offer a lot of advantages to AWS customers from functionality to a vibrant and robust partner ecosystem”.

Adv.

–IANS

na/