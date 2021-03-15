ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

AWS DeepRacer Women's League-India to upskill students in AI, ML

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) In a bid to help women students learn machine learning (ML) via a Cloud-based virtual racing simulator, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched the DeepRacer Womens League-India 2021.

The programme will allow participants to build ML models for autonomous driving applications, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The event will begin with a regional elimination round in four regions (north, east, west, south), followed by a national elimination community race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand finale is on April 21 that will allow participants to upload their models and run on the virtual track, which will be streamed live on twitch.tv.

The winner of the India event will participate in the International DeepRacer League, providing an opportunity to acquire and test their ML skills on a global platform.

As an autonomous racing league, the initiative offers a unique opportunity to compete on tracks virtually while diving deep into advanced reinforcement learning and upskilling with AI and ML.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants will have the opportunity to leverage the AWS machine learning and AWS DeepRacer course modules and several enablement sessions planned during the event.

“The programme is open for all female students currently enrolled with higher education academic institutions in India, and is designed to promote upskilling in machine learning (ML), as well as inclusion and diversity in the technology sector,” said AWS, the Cloud arm of Amazon.

According to a global study, India has higher-than-average share of women with AI skillsets (at 22 per cent) compared to other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event is expected to foster community learning and help with the early adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for a more diverse workforce of the future,” the company said.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCarDekho forays into connected vehicle tech with UPLINK
Next articleMarathi film ‘Picasso’ to release digitally on March 19
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Marathi film ‘Picasso’ to release digitally on March 19

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Picasso revolves around a young student named Gandharva from a remote village in the Konkan, who is selected for national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship
Read more
Technology

Amazon ordered to shut facility in Canada as Covid surges

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Toronto, March 14 (IANS) A Canadian public health authority has ordered retail and e-commerce behemoth Amazon to shut one of its fulfilment centres...
Read more
Technology

Amazon's Prime Video app to get shuffle button for TV shows

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) To address a unique breed of binger-watchers, Amazon is updating its Prime Video app on Android where they...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates