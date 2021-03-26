ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

AWS launches ML service to monitor business performance

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 26 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Lookout for Metrics, a new Machine Learning (ML) service to help businesses monitor their performance.

The services is designed to helps customers monitor the most important metrics for their business like revenue, web page views, active users, transaction volume, and mobile app installations with greater speed and accuracy, AWS, the Cloud computing business arm of Amazon, said on Thursday.

The service also makes it easier to diagnose the root cause of anomalies like unexpected dips in revenue, high rates of abandoned shopping carts, spikes in payment transaction failures, increases in new user sign-ups, and many more – all with no machine learning experience required.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Amazon Lookout for Metrics, customers need to pay only for the number of metrics analysed per month.

“We’re excited to deliver Amazon Lookout for Metrics to help customers monitor the metrics that are important to their business using an easy-to-use machine learning service,” Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Amazon Machine Learning for AWS, said in a statement.

AWS said that Lookout for Metrics automatically inspects and prepares the data, selects the best suited machine learning algorithm, begins detecting anomalies, groups related anomalies together, and summarizes potential root causes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, if a customer’s website traffic dropped suddenly, Amazon Lookout for Metrics can help them quickly determine if an unintentional deactivation of a marketing campaign is the cause, the company said.

–IANS

gb/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleQualcomm launches Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform
Next articleAerobic exercise may help address dialysis-related symptoms
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...
Read more
News

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.
Read more
News

Zakir Khan on 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2': Laughter is all we need

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor-comedian Zakir Khan believes laughter is very important, especially in these times. It is a reason why he is excited...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Drew Barrymore: I feel a lot of symmetry with Lilly Singh

Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well.He was a support actor for...

Shotgun shooter Chenai misses chance to qualify for Olympics

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Shotgun shooter Kynan Chenai's hopes of taking flight to Tokyo Olympic Games vanished on Friday as he finished...

2nd ODI: Bairstow, Stokes power England to big win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) Centurion Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls) added 175 runs for the...

Para javelin thrower Antil breaks own world record

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Within 20 days, Haryana's para javelin thrower Sumit Antil has broken the world record twice in the F-64...

Senior Chess Nationals postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Friday announcement indefinite postponement of the Senior National Chess Championship as the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates