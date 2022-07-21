Balance 400 acres to be acquired for 2nd space port in TN: Govt

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) A total of 1,950 acres out of the required 2,350 acres for building the country’s second rocket port at Tamil Nadu’s Kulasekarapattinam has been acquired, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Space Dr Jitendra Singh said that the land acquisition is done through the Tamil Nadu government.

As on date, 1,950 acres of land has been acquired and another 400 acres have to be acquired, he said.

According to Singh, initially, the existing manpower is planned to be re-deployed to oversee the establishment of the essential facilities at the spaceport and also to carry out the critical launch-related activities.

Once the spaceport is nearing completion, the manpower requirement for the operation and maintenance of the facilities will be assessed, he added.

India’s first space port is located in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

–IANS

vj/vd