Barco joins Jabra to boost seamless hybrid meetings

Adv.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Meeting visualisation and collaboration tech leader Barco on Wednesday announced a tie-up with leading engineering communications and sound solutions Jabra in the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies will promote the easy adoption of simple, one-click wireless conferencing for organisations as they embrace hybrid working to create more intuitive meeting experiences in-person and remotely.

Barco and Jabra are introducing a solution bundle for the Asia-Pacific market to enable easy adoption of the integrated solution.

Adv.

“As a leader in wireless presentation and conferencing, Barco’s partnership with Jabra ensures that we provide the best value in product offerings and affordability to help organisations reap the benefits of excellent hybrid meeting experiences,” said Marc Remond, Vice President of Meeting and Learning Experiences at Barco APAC.

Barco’s ClickShare Conference and Jabra video collaboration solutions are fully agnostic, mix-and-match conference functionalities for meeting room spaces of all sizes and can work seamlessly with everything, everywhere.

“With today’s changing workplace strategies, this solution responds to more hybrid ways of working and boosts employee productivity, no matter where they are physically located,” the company said in a statement.

Adv.

The joint conference solutions enable anyone to turn any room into a collaborative workspace.

With Barco’s ClickShare Conference combined with Jabra PanaCast 50, or Jabra PanaCast and Speak, users can easily start a meeting from their own devices, using their preferred conferencing platform within seconds.

“With the Jabra PanaCast 50 fully optimised for ClickShare, a plug-and-play solution with easy installation and simple setup gives employees access to a seamless meeting experience for enhanced collaboration and improved productivity,” said Wayne Lee, Head of Product and Alliance at Jabra APAC.

Adv.

–IANS

na/