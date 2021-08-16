HomeWorldTechnology

Battlegrounds Mobile India hits 50M downloads on Play Store

By Glamsham Bureau
Battlegrounds Mobile India hits 50M downloads on Play Store
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) South Korean video game developer Krafton on Monday announced that its battle game Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store.

The company also said that it will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.

- Advertisement -

“We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50 million downloads on Play Store in just over a month,” Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, Krafton, said in a statement.

In line with the promise of introducing India centric events, the Independence Day Mahotsav is also live in-game, and fans can win exciting rewards including an AWM (temporary) skin, till August 19.

- Advertisement -

The Battlegrounds Mobile India series was announced last month to an incredible response of 540,000 registrations till date with registrations still open.

In July, the company also announced its first esports tournament — Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

- Advertisement -

The registrations for the tournament kicked off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.

–IANS

vc/bg

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePOCO India becomes fastest growing brand for 2nd consecutive quarter
Next articleVivo X70 series likely to feature different chipsets for global markets
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,212FansLike
43,023FollowersFollow
6,056FollowersFollow
57,430FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv