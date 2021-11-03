Beats discontinues Powerbeats, Solo Pro, EP headphones

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Nov 3 (IANS) Apple-owned audio accessories manufacturer Beats has quietly discontinued three headphones — the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro headphones and the entry-level Beats EP headphones.

According to MacRumors, all three products are no longer available directly from Apple’s online storefront and the Beats by Dre website.

The brand launched Solo Pro in 2019 as the first Solo headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and Powerbeats were introducedA in 2020 with a design inspired by Powerbeats Pro.

Meanwhile, the Beats EP, the headphones were introduced in 2016 as a cheaper alternative to the company’s on-ear headphones.

Beats recently announced its latest earbuds ‘Beats Fit Pro’ with a wingtip design.

The Beats Fit Pro is available for pre-order for $200 from Apple’s website and other retailers in the US in black, white, grey and purple colour.

The earbuds come with silicone tips in three sizes, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency audio modes, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

It features the H1 chip for “Hey Siri” and Find My support as well one-touch pairing on iOS.

The Beats Fit Pro also has Adaptive EQA feature that continuously scans and adjusts low- and mid-range frequencies using computational audio and in-ward facing mics.

On a full charge, the Beats Fit Pro offers up to six hours with ANC or Transparency turned on, and that can be pushed to seven hours with those functions turned off.

–IANS

wh/ksk/