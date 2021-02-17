ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

BenQ reclaims top position in projector market in India

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company BenQ has reclaimed the number one projector brand position in the India market with a market share of 28.6 per cent during Q4 2020, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to Futuresource Consulting report, the overall projector market in India in Q4 2020 has declined by over 63 per cent as compared to Q4 2019, registering the highest decline owing to Covid 19.

The prime reason for this decline is due to the fact that the buying in the key segments of education, corporates and the government has been sparse as they are not completely operational.

“With the increase in Entertainment at Home and Study at Home owing to Covid-19, there is a surge in the demand for Home Video projectors. In the 4K Projector segment, BenQ continues to dominate the category with an all-time high of 64 per cent market share in Q4 2020,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ said, in a statement.

In the 4K UHD projector market, BenQ has been the undisputed market leader with 64 per cent market share in Q4 2020.

The other key growth segments in which BenQ saw a steep rise and holds the top market share position are XGA and WXGA with 26.9 per cent market share, respectively, and a 39.2 per cent market share in the Short Throw Projector segment.

–IANS

wh/vd

