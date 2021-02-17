ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Bezos back as world's richest man as Musk loses $4.6B

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is back as the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell, resulting in a slight erosion in Elon Musk’ wealth.

Tesla shares were down 2.4 per cent on Tuesday and Musk lost $4.6 billion, slipping to the second position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Bezos returned as the world’s richest man with a net worth of $191.2 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Musk became the world’s richest person, as his net worth crossed $185 billion after Tesla’s share price increased.

He took the top spot from Bezos, who had held it since 2017.

Tesla has surged in value this year, and hit a market value of $700 billion last month, making the electric car maker worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk’s net worth increased by more than $150 billion and Tesla’s share price surged a massive 743 per cent last year.

Tesla last week announced it has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, that has even surpassed $50,000 per coin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla said it will also “begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future.”

After vouching for Bitcoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now said that if major Dogecoin cryptocurrency holders sell their coins, he will give them his full support.

–IANS

na/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple working on iPhone display with variable refresh rates
Next articleGerman brand Sennheiser to sell its consumer audio business
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

10 lakh smart speakers worth Rs 463.4 cr shipped in India in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The smart speaker shipments crossed 10 lakh for the first time in India in 2020, generating Rs 463.4...
Read more
News

Drishyam 2’s Georgekutty – Mohanlal treats viewers with ‘Ore Pakal’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Drishyam 2's Georgekutty Mohanlal treats viewers with a melodious song 'Ore Pakal' from his upcoming highly-anticipated thriller Drishyam 2
Read more
Technology

Several websites found selling fake Amazon reviews

IANS - 0
London, Feb 16 (IANS) Several websites are selling fake reviews for goods sold on Amazon Marketplace, according to UK-based consumer group Which?Cost of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid infection rates high in pregnant women: US study

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 17 (IANS) Pregnant women apeeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study...

Varanasi students' smart helmet saves fuel

Trying to free IT industry from unnecessary regulations: Modi

New Barco India R&D centre to bolster digital transformation

India full of confidence, evident at borders: Modi (Ld)

Russia joins India to seek alternative to Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021