World Technology

Biden to sign executive order to bolster critical US supply chains

By Glamsham Bureau
Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to bolster supply chains in four key areas including semiconductor chips, pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals and large-capacity batteries, the media reported.

Each of these four sectors will undergo a 100-day review to identify weaknesses and areas for improvement, NBCNews.com reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials.

“This order is the president’s next steps in investing in American workers,” an official was quoted as saying.

Supply chain issues faced at the onset of the Covid-19 and shortfall of personal protective equipment felt at that time partly prompted the executive order.

The development comes at a a time when manufacturing shortages have been reported in the auto and tech industries due to the pandemic.

According to a study by American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, trade restrictions and the pandemic could disrupt health care supplies delivery.

While the new executive that Biden plans to sign will be another step to boost made in the US goods, it will not target China, said the report.

The Biden administration has found “deep problems” with US policies toward China pursued during the Trump administration after a review.

