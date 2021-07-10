Biden urges Russia to act against ransomware attacks

Adv.

Washington, July 10 (IANS) US President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden in the call noted “the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the US and other countries around the world,” the White House said in a statement about the phone conversation.

President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware,” it said.

Biden reiterated that the US will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also said that the two leaders “commended the joint work of their respective teams following the U.S.-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that high-level officials of the two countries would hold a meeting over ransomware attacks next week.

The call came after a ransomware attack last week targeted software company Kaseya, which infected over 1,500 companies worldwide. Cybersecurity experts said that a Russia-linked cybercriminal group known as “REvil” was behind the attack.

Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 per cent of the US East Coast’s fuel supply, and major meat producer JBS USA suffered similar ransomware attacks in May.

–IANS

int/rs