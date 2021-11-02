Bihar launches WhatsApp chatbot to fuel vaccination drive

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Bihar government’s health department on Tuesday launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot called ‘Vaccine Mitra to make it easier for people to access a wide range of information about Covid vaccination.

The bot is free to use and will be available in English and Hindi.

It is built with the latest intuitive capabilities of the WhatsApp API platform that enables users to select ‘quick replies’ and eliminates the need for users to type out a message. The chatbot is also enabled with the capability of finding the nearest vaccination centre, helping in creating awareness on vaccines, and much more for the residents of Bihar.

“Vaccine Mitra is a step towards digitally aiding citizens with easy access to information related to vaccination. We are hopeful that the citizens of Bihar will find this useful and together we will achieve success by vaccinating the entire population,” said Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister, in a statement.

To access the bot, WhatsApp users need to simply send ‘Hi’ to the number https://wa.me/919431025555.

“Intuitive and seamless technologies such as WhatsApp have made critical contributions in helping governments elevate citizen engagement and services. Bihar government’s custom tech-solution in the form of ‘Vaccine Mitra’ Helpline chatbot on the WhatsApp-API is a testament to the effective and scalable, transformational power of technology put to use by the Bihar state administration,” added Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy – Director, WhatsApp India.

–IANS

rvt/bg