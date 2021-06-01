BLS International to help Amazon expand India footprint

Adv.

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) BLS International, an outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions globally, on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon to provide last-minute connectivity through its centres across India.

The service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant to provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas in the country.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

Adv.

“This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier II and tier III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base,” he added.

BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from the wide range available on Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash.

BLS centre operator, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and the consumer can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered, the company said.

Adv.

The company works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

BLS International now has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with a strength of over 15,000 employees.

BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.

Adv.

–IANS

na/