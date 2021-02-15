BlueStacks tops 1B downloads, unveils update with ARM support

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Announcing that it has crossed 1 billion downloads, BlueStacks which is the largest Android gaming platform for PCs, on Monday launched BlueStacks 5 (Beta) update that promises a 40 per cent reduction in RAM usage.

The new BlueStacks 5 (Beta) which will support ARM devices offers significantly faster boot, install and launch times and core gamers can look forward to better gameplay experiences, the company said in a statement.

“We see the market for BlueStacks App Player expanding considerably with Apple’s endorsement of running iOS apps on the Mac form factor, and App Containers is a key technology for this,” said Sharad Agarwal, Chief Architect for BlueStacks 5.

“ARM devices have a big advantage over x86 devices for running Android Apps as they don’t need binary translation. Our support for ARM reflects the work we have been doing for the last three years,” Agarwal stated.

Founded in 2011 by Rosen Sharma, Jay Vaishnav, Harvinder Sawhney and Suman Saraf, BlueStacks has a global team of over 400 people.

The BlueStacks app player has evolved to become one of the top three gaming platforms for PC, trusted by over more than 500 million gamers in over 200 international locations.

A typical BlueStacks user is spending an average of 5 hours playing mobile games every day.

BlueStacks 5 Beta offers advanced features like App containers, FPS lock, Long-flight and Eco mode.

“We listen to our over 500 million users around the world and give them what they want. BlueStacks 5 is giving millions of gamers just that,” said Sharma.

“BlueStack 5 is lighter and super fast. Gameplay is much smoother. Eco-mode is a legendary step. Discord switching is super easy now. Highly recommend gamers to switch to this version,” said Red Arcade, a pro gamer and popular YouTube streamer.

–IANS

na/